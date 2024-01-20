South Dakota State vs. South Dakota January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Summit League slate includes the South Dakota Coyotes (8-9, 1-1 Summit League) playing the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-8, 1-0 Summit League) at 2:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
South Dakota State vs. South Dakota Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
South Dakota State Players to Watch
- Zeke Mayo: 17.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Charlie Easley: 10.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- William Kyle III: 12.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Luke Appel: 11.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kalen Garry: 8.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
South Dakota Players to Watch
- Lahat Thioune: 13.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bostyn Holt: 12.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Paul Bruns: 10.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Max Burchill: 6.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaleb Stewart: 13.6 PTS, 1.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
South Dakota State vs. South Dakota Stat Comparison
|South Dakota Rank
|South Dakota AVG
|South Dakota State AVG
|South Dakota State Rank
|151st
|76.3
|Points Scored
|75.8
|162nd
|289th
|75.9
|Points Allowed
|70.4
|154th
|20th
|41.3
|Rebounds
|36.6
|174th
|53rd
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|282nd
|183rd
|7.5
|3pt Made
|8.9
|59th
|214th
|13.1
|Assists
|13.7
|167th
|300th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|11.6
|162nd
