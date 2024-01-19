A pair of the NBA's best players will be squaring off when Jayson Tatum (27.1 points per game, 10th in league) and the Boston Celtics (27-7) welcome in Nikola Jokic (26.1, 13th) and the Denver Nuggets (25-12) on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Nuggets vs. Celtics Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 19

Friday, January 19 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest. He's also sinking 56.9% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. is putting up 16.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He's draining 47.5% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

The Nuggets are receiving 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Aaron Gordon this season.

Jamal Murray gets the Nuggets 19.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while averaging 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Reggie Jackson gets the Nuggets 12.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while posting 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum averages 27.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Jaylen Brown puts up 22.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Derrick White posts 16.8 points, 4.0 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Jrue Holiday averages 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the field and 42.4% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Kristaps Porzingis posts 20.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.7 steals and 1.8 blocks.

Nuggets vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Celtics Nuggets 121.0 Points Avg. 115.7 110.4 Points Allowed Avg. 110.6 48.0% Field Goal % 49.2% 37.3% Three Point % 37.4%

