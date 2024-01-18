South Dakota vs. St. Thomas January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The South Dakota Coyotes (8-8, 1-1 Summit League) meet the Saint Thomas Tommies (11-5, 2-0 Summit League) in a clash of Summit League teams at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game is available on Summit League Network.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
South Dakota vs. St. Thomas Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Dakota Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Dakota Players to Watch
- Lahat Thioune: 13.6 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bostyn Holt: 12.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Paul Bruns: 10.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Max Burchill: 6.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaleb Stewart: 14.5 PTS, 1.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
St. Thomas Players to Watch
- Parker Bjorklund: 13.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Raheem Anthony: 10.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kendall Blue: 9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Drake Dobbs: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brooks Allen: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Dakota vs. St. Thomas Stat Comparison
|South Dakota Rank
|South Dakota AVG
|St. Thomas AVG
|St. Thomas Rank
|132nd
|77.1
|Points Scored
|72.8
|239th
|284th
|75.5
|Points Allowed
|61.3
|10th
|21st
|41.5
|Rebounds
|33.2
|320th
|47th
|11.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7
|327th
|161st
|7.7
|3pt Made
|9.3
|45th
|230th
|12.8
|Assists
|15.3
|88th
|303rd
|13.3
|Turnovers
|8.8
|11th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.