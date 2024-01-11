Thursday's Summit League schedule includes the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-6, 0-0 Summit League) against the South Dakota Coyotes (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

South Dakota Players to Watch

Lahat Thioune: 13.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Bostyn Holt: 11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Paul Bruns: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Max Burchill: 6.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaac Bruns: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

Issac McBride: 18.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Kareem Thompson: 12.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jailen Bedford: 14.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK DeShang Weaver: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.3 BLK Sir Issac Herron: 4.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison

Oral Roberts Rank Oral Roberts AVG South Dakota AVG South Dakota Rank 193rd 74.5 Points Scored 79.2 84th 217th 72.4 Points Allowed 75.5 288th 303rd 33.5 Rebounds 42.1 20th 306th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 11.4 41st 15th 10.2 3pt Made 8.1 125th 258th 12.4 Assists 13.3 196th 4th 8.3 Turnovers 13.5 305th

