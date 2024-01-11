The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-6) meet a fellow Summit team, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-5), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Frost Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.

South Dakota State vs. St. Thomas Game Information

South Dakota State Players to Watch

Brooklyn Meyer: 15.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK

Tori Nelson: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK

Madison Mathiowetz: 9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Paige Meyer: 14.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Madysen Vlastuin: 6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

St. Thomas Players to Watch

Jade Hill: 14 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Amber Scalia: 16.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jo Langbehn: 12.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jordyn Glynn: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Phoebe Frentzel: 4.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

