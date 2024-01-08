The No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), in this season's College Football Playoff National Championship, where they will face the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, starting at 7:30 PM ET on January 8, 2024, live on ESPN. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Washington Game Info

  • Date: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: NRG Stadium

Michigan vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Washington Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan (-4.5) 55.5 -185 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Michigan (-4.5) 55.5 -184 +152 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Michigan vs. Washington Betting Trends

  • Michigan has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • When playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 6-5.
  • Washington has covered seven times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Huskies have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Michigan & Washington 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan
To Win the National Champ. -184 Bet $184 to win $100
Washington
To Win the National Champ. +200 Bet $100 to win $200

