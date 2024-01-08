The Western Conference's third-ranked squad, the Colorado Avalanche (25-12-3), host the second-ranked unit from the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins (24-8-6), on Monday, January 8 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and NESN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Avalanche have a 7-2-1 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 41 goals while allowing 32 in that time. On the power play, 37 opportunities have resulted in 15 goals (40.5% conversion rate).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Monday's hockey action.

Avalanche vs. Bruins Predictions for Monday

Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Avalanche 4, Bruins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-125)

Avalanche (-125) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Bruins (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche vs Bruins Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 25-12-3 overall and 3-3-6 in overtime games.

In the 11 games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 6-3-2 record (good for 14 points).

In the two games this season the Avalanche recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Colorado finished 1-5-0 in the six games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Avalanche have scored three or more goals 29 times, and are 23-3-3 in those games (to record 49 points).

In the 18 games when Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 15-3-0 record (30 points).

In the 23 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 16-7-0 (32 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents 15 times, and went 8-5-2 (18 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Bruins AVG Bruins Rank 2nd 3.68 Goals Scored 3.37 10th 18th 3.15 Goals Allowed 2.66 5th 10th 31.9 Shots 30.4 17th 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 25th 8th 24.67% Power Play % 26.96% 5th 10th 82.73% Penalty Kill % 85.92% 3rd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Avalanche vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN

ESPN+, ALT, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.