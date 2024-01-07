How to Watch Vikings vs. Lions on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:58 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Minnesota Vikings (7-9) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Lions (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ford Field.
We give more info below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Vikings Insights
- This year the Vikings score 3.1 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Lions allow (23.4).
- The Vikings collect 341.5 yards per game, just 12.4 more than the 329.1 the Lions allow.
- Minnesota rushes for 91.5 yards per game, 2.7 more yards than the 88.8 Detroit allows.
- The Vikings have turned the ball over 11 more times (32 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (21) this season.
Vikings Away Performance
- The Vikings put up 21.3 points per game in away games (one more than their overall average), and concede 18.3 on the road (2.5 less than overall).
- The Vikings' average yards gained (326) and conceded (306.5) on the road are both lower than their overall averages of 341.5 and 330.2, respectively.
- Minnesota accumulates 217.6 passing yards per game on the road (32.4 less than its overall average), and concedes 197.8 on the road (31.9 less than overall).
- The Vikings accumulate 108.4 rushing yards per game in road games (16.9 more than their overall average), and give up 108.8 in road games (8.3 more than overall).
- The Vikings convert 40.2% of third downs in away games (0.7% higher than their overall average), and concede 38.1% in away games (4.5% lower than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Vikings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/16/2023
|at Cincinnati
|L 27-24
|NFL Network
|12/24/2023
|Detroit
|L 30-24
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|Green Bay
|L 33-10
|NBC
|1/7/2024
|at Detroit
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.