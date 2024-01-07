The Montana Grizzlies (13-1) visit the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-0) at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

South Dakota State has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking sixth-best in total offense (456.1 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (242.1 yards allowed per game). Montana has excelled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 17th-best in points per game (32.2) and fifth-best in points allowed per game (16.8).

We will dig into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ABC.

South Dakota State vs. Montana Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Frisco, Texas

Frisco, Texas Venue: Toyota Stadium

South Dakota State vs. Montana Key Statistics

South Dakota State Montana 456.1 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.8 (10th) 242.1 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.6 (71st) 230.5 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 187 (22nd) 225.6 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.8 (70th) 3 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (64th) 7 (4th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (22nd)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has 2,883 passing yards for South Dakota State, completing 68.5% of his passes and collecting 28 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 349 rushing yards (24.9 ypg) on 85 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Davis, has carried the ball 220 times for 1,491 yards (106.5 per game), scoring 17 times.

This season, Amar Johnson has carried the ball 119 times for 751 yards (53.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jadon Janke's 891 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has totaled 52 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke has put together a 752-yard season so far with five touchdowns, hauling in 47 passes on 60 targets.

Griffin Wilde has a total of 399 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 20 passes and scoring six touchdowns.

Montana Stats Leaders

Clifton McDowell has thrown for 1,861 yards (132.9 ypg) to lead Montana, completing 58.7% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 751 yards (53.6 ypg) on 156 carries with nine touchdowns.

Eli Gillman has rushed 187 times for 950 yards, with 12 touchdowns.

Keelan White has collected 50 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 779 (55.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 54 times and has four touchdowns.

Junior Bergen has collected 766 receiving yards (54.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 55 receptions.

Aaron Fontes' 41 grabs (on 50 targets) have netted him 541 yards (38.6 ypg) and five touchdowns.

