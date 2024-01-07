The South Carolina Gamecocks (13-0) will look to build on a 13-game winning streak when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Colonial Life Arena. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: Fubo Sports US

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up an average of 78.8 points per game, 27.8 more points than the 51 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 51 points, Mississippi State is 13-3.

South Carolina is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 78.8 points.

The Gamecocks record 33 more points per game (90.8) than the Bulldogs give up (57.8).

South Carolina is 13-0 when scoring more than 57.8 points.

Mississippi State is 13-3 when allowing fewer than 90.8 points.

The Gamecocks shoot 51.6% from the field, 15.1% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

The Bulldogs' 45.9 shooting percentage from the field is 17.1 higher than the Gamecocks have conceded.

South Carolina Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60)

17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60) Jessika Carter: 14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 2 BLK, 51.9 FG%

14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 2 BLK, 51.9 FG% Lauren Park-Lane: 9.9 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55)

9.9 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55) Debreasha Powe: 11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (38-for-91)

11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (38-for-91) Erynn Barnum: 9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 45.6 FG%

Mississippi State Leaders

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/19/2023 @ Bowling Green W 93-62 Stroh Center 12/30/2023 @ East Carolina W 73-36 Minges Coliseum 1/4/2024 @ Florida W 89-66 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/7/2024 Mississippi State - Colonial Life Arena 1/11/2024 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena 1/15/2024 Kentucky - Colonial Life Arena

Mississippi State Schedule