Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Cade Cunningham and others in the Denver Nuggets-Detroit Pistons matchup at Ball Arena on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSDET

ALT and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Pistons Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: +106) 9.5 (Over: +110) 0.5 (Over: -143)

Jokic has scored 26.1 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.4 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

He has averaged 11.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (12.5).

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet total (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -125)

The 16.5-point prop bet for Michael Porter Jr. on Sunday is 0.3 higher than his season scoring average (16.2).

His per-game rebounding average of 7.3 is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (6.5).

He has hit 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +134)

Aaron Gordon is averaging 14.1 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.4 less than Sunday's prop total.

His rebounding average of 6.8 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (6.5).

Gordon averages 3.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: +140)

The 23.4 points Cunningham scores per game are 0.9 more than his prop total on Sunday.

He has pulled down 4.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cunningham has dished out 7.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Sunday's over/under.

Cunningham averages 1.9 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

