How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (3-32) will look to stop a 17-game road slide when they take on the Denver Nuggets (25-12) on January 7, 2024 at Ball Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Pistons
Nuggets vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets vs Pistons Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 49.1% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.
- Denver is 17-2 when it shoots better than 49.1% from the field.
- The Pistons are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 12th.
- The Nuggets score 6.6 fewer points per game (115.7) than the Pistons give up (122.3).
- Denver is 11-0 when scoring more than 122.3 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Nuggets are scoring 8.3 more points per game (119.9) than they are in road games (111.6).
- Defensively Denver has played better in home games this season, giving up 110.4 points per game, compared to 110.7 on the road.
- The Nuggets are draining 12.9 treys per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is two more threes and 2.8% points better than they're averaging on the road (10.9 threes per game, 36% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Julian Strawther
|Out
|Knee
