The Detroit Pistons (3-32) will look to stop a 17-game road slide when they take on the Denver Nuggets (25-12) on January 7, 2024 at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets vs Pistons Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 49.1% of shots the Pistons' opponents have hit.

Denver is 17-2 when it shoots better than 49.1% from the field.

The Pistons are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 12th.

The Nuggets score 6.6 fewer points per game (115.7) than the Pistons give up (122.3).

Denver is 11-0 when scoring more than 122.3 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Nuggets are scoring 8.3 more points per game (119.9) than they are in road games (111.6).

Defensively Denver has played better in home games this season, giving up 110.4 points per game, compared to 110.7 on the road.

The Nuggets are draining 12.9 treys per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is two more threes and 2.8% points better than they're averaging on the road (10.9 threes per game, 36% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries