Nuggets vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (3-32) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (25-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ball Arena. The game airs on ALT and BSDET. The matchup has a point total of 237.5.
Nuggets vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-16.5
|237.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's 37 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 237.5 points 11 times.
- The average total in Denver's games this season is 226.2, 11.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets have a 16-21-0 record against the spread this season.
- Denver has entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 23, or 69.7%, of those games.
- Denver has played as a favorite of -2000 or more once this season and won that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 95.2% chance to win.
Nuggets vs Pistons Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Pistons Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
Nuggets vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|11
|29.7%
|115.7
|227.1
|110.6
|232.9
|226.1
|Pistons
|15
|42.9%
|111.4
|227.1
|122.3
|232.9
|228.4
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.
- The Nuggets have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.
- Against the spread, Denver has fared better at home, covering nine times in 18 home games, and seven times in 19 road games.
- The 115.7 points per game the Nuggets average are 6.6 fewer points than the Pistons allow (122.3).
- Denver is 9-2 against the spread and 11-0 overall when scoring more than 122.3 points.
Nuggets vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|16-21
|1-0
|16-21
|Pistons
|14-21
|1-1
|22-13
Nuggets vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Pistons
|115.7
|111.4
|12
|25
|9-2
|9-11
|11-0
|3-17
|110.6
|122.3
|4
|26
|11-10
|7-2
|17-4
|2-7
