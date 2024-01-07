On Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ball Arena, the Detroit Pistons (3-32) will be attempting to break a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Denver Nuggets (25-12). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ALT and BSDET.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Pistons matchup.

Nuggets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSDET

ALT and BSDET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Pistons Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 115.7 points per game (11th in the league) while giving up 110.6 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +189 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Pistons' -383 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.4 points per game (25th in NBA) while giving up 122.3 per outing (26th in league).

These teams are scoring 227.1 points per game between them, 10.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 232.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has put together a 16-21-0 record against the spread this season.

Detroit is 14-21-0 ATS this year.

Nuggets and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +425 +190 - Pistons +100000 +50000 -

