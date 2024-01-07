Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's Denver Nuggets take the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 122-120 loss to the Magic (his previous game) Caldwell-Pope posted six points.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Caldwell-Pope, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg
Points 9.5 9.8 8.0
Rebounds -- 2.2 2.8
Assists 2.5 2.7 3.1
PRA -- 14.7 13.9
PR -- 12 10.8
3PM 1.5 1.4 1.3

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Pistons

  • Caldwell-Pope is responsible for attempting 8.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.
  • Caldwell-Pope is averaging 3.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
  • Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 103.7 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the sixth-most possessions per game with 100.
  • The Pistons concede 122.3 points per contest, 26th-ranked in the NBA.
  • On the glass, the Pistons have allowed 42.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the NBA.
  • In terms of assists, the Pistons have given up 25.9 per game, 12th in the NBA.
  • The Pistons give up 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL
11/20/2023 36 20 3 3 2 1 2

