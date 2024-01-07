In Week 18 action at Ford Field, the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson will be up against the Detroit Lions defense and Kerby Joseph. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this matchup between the Minnesota pass catchers against the Lions' pass defense.

Vikings vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream:

Justin Jefferson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Lions 110.2 12.2 37 104 12.39

Justin Jefferson vs. Kerby Joseph Insights

Justin Jefferson & the Vikings' Offense

Justin Jefferson leads his team with 882 receiving yards on 56 receptions with four touchdowns.

Through the air, Minnesota's passing attack has been getting it done this season, as it ranks sixth in the league with 4,000 total passing yards. When it comes to passing TDs, the team ranks fifth with 28 passing touchdowns.

The Vikings have put up 324 points this year, ranking 22nd in the league with 20.3 points per contest. In terms of total yards, they rank 12th in the NFL with 5,464 total yards (341.5 per contest).

Minnesota sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 36.7 times per game (fourth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Vikings pass the ball more frequently than most of the league, throwing 82 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (62.6% red-zone pass rate), which ranks fourth in the NFL.

Kerby Joseph & the Lions' Defense

Kerby Joseph has a team-leading four interceptions to go along with 76 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended.

In terms of passing yards allowed, Detroit has given up 3,846 (240.4 per game), the eighth-most in the league.

The Lions' points-against average on defense is 10th from bottom in the NFL, at 23.4 per game.

Detroit has given up over 100 receiving yards to five players this season.

23 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Lions this season.

Justin Jefferson vs. Kerby Joseph Advanced Stats

Justin Jefferson Kerby Joseph Rec. Targets 86 50 Def. Targets Receptions 56 11 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.8 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 882 76 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 98.0 5.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 216 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 4 Interceptions

