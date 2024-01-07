Will Jalen Nailor Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jalen Nailor did not participate in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings play the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Nailor's stats can be found on this page.
In the air, Nailor has been targeted six times, with season stats of 29 yards on three receptions (9.7 per catch) and zero TDs.
Jalen Nailor Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Vikings have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Nick Muse (LP/knee): 0 Rec
Vikings vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Nailor 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|6
|3
|29
|21
|0
|9.7
Nailor Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 10
|Saints
|1
|1
|16
|0
|Week 14
|@Raiders
|5
|2
|13
|0
