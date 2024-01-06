The Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the St. John's Red Storm (10-4, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Villanova vs. St. John's Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Villanova Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 41.6% of shots the Red Storm's opponents have made.

In games Villanova shoots higher than 41.6% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Red Storm are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 94th.

The Wildcats put up 73.1 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 69.9 the Red Storm give up.

When Villanova totals more than 69.9 points, it is 6-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's Stats Insights

The Red Storm's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

St. John's has compiled a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.9% from the field.

The Red Storm are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 172nd.

The Red Storm put up 16.1 more points per game (79.7) than the Wildcats give up (63.6).

St. John's is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Villanova is posting 2.8 fewer points per game (71) than it is away from home (73.8).

In 2023-24, the Wildcats are surrendering 59.8 points per game at home. In away games, they are allowing 65.5.

At home, Villanova is sinking 0.7 more three-pointers per game (10.5) than in road games (9.8). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (34.1%) compared to on the road (36.1%).

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

St. John's scored more points at home (77.6 per game) than away (75.6) last season.

The Red Storm gave up 70 points per game at home last season, and 82.8 on the road.

At home, St. John's sunk 6.3 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (5.1). St. John's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.1%) than away (30.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 @ Creighton W 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/23/2023 @ DePaul W 84-48 Wintrust Arena 1/3/2024 Xavier W 66-65 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/6/2024 St. John's - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/12/2024 DePaul - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/15/2024 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum

St. John's Upcoming Schedule