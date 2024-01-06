The Montana State Bobcats (6-8) are heavy, 12.5-point underdogs against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-8) at Frost Arena on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The game tips at 5:15 PM ET on Summit League Network. The over/under is set at 144.5 for the matchup.

South Dakota State vs. Montana State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Frost Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Dakota State -12.5 144.5

South Dakota State Betting Records & Stats

South Dakota State and its opponents have scored more than 144.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

South Dakota State has an average total of 146.0 in its outings this year, 1.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Jackrabbits are 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

South Dakota State has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-8-0 mark from Montana State.

South Dakota State vs. Montana State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Dakota State 7 63.6% 74.9 148.3 71.1 144.7 144.0 Montana State 5 45.5% 73.4 148.3 73.6 144.7 141.4

Additional South Dakota State Insights & Trends

The Jackrabbits average just 1.3 more points per game (74.9) than the Bobcats allow (73.6).

South Dakota State has a 3-1 record against the spread and a 5-2 record overall when scoring more than 73.6 points.

South Dakota State vs. Montana State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Dakota State 6-5-0 0-0 6-5-0 Montana State 3-8-0 1-1 6-5-0

South Dakota State vs. Montana State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Dakota State Montana State 10-2 Home Record 12-1 6-9 Away Record 10-5 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-4-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

