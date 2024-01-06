South Dakota State vs. Montana State January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-5) will play the Montana State Bobcats (5-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
South Dakota State vs. Montana State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Dakota State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Dakota State Players to Watch
- Brooklyn Meyer: 15.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Tori Nelson: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Madison Mathiowetz: 9.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Paige Meyer: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Madysen Vlastuin: 6.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Montana State Players to Watch
- Katelynn Limardo: 13.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marah Dykstra: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Lexi Deden: 13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Taylor Janssen: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Madison Hall: 7.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.