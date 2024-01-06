The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-8) battle the Montana State Bobcats (6-8) at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The matchup airs on Summit League Network.

South Dakota State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:15 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota TV: Summit League Network

South Dakota State Stats Insights

This season, the Jackrabbits have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have knocked down.

South Dakota State is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Jackrabbits are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 354th.

The Jackrabbits record 74.9 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 73.6 the Bobcats give up.

South Dakota State has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 73.6 points.

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, South Dakota State posted 11.9 more points per game (78.5) than it did when playing on the road (66.6).

The Jackrabbits allowed 68.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.9 on the road.

At home, South Dakota State sunk 3.4 more treys per game (9.7) than on the road (6.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to on the road (30.6%).

South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule