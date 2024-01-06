How to Watch South Dakota State vs. Montana State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-8) battle the Montana State Bobcats (6-8) at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The matchup airs on Summit League Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
South Dakota State vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota
- TV: Summit League Network
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
- North Dakota vs Northern Arizona (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
- North Dakota State vs Eastern Washington (5:00 PM ET | January 6)
South Dakota State Stats Insights
- This season, the Jackrabbits have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have knocked down.
- South Dakota State is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Jackrabbits are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 354th.
- The Jackrabbits record 74.9 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 73.6 the Bobcats give up.
- South Dakota State has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 73.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, South Dakota State posted 11.9 more points per game (78.5) than it did when playing on the road (66.6).
- The Jackrabbits allowed 68.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.9 on the road.
- At home, South Dakota State sunk 3.4 more treys per game (9.7) than on the road (6.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to on the road (30.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Norfolk State
|L 84-65
|Don Haskins Center
|12/31/2023
|North Dakota
|W 80-61
|Frost Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Weber State
|L 75-73
|Dee Events Center
|1/6/2024
|Montana State
|-
|Frost Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ St. Thomas
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Denver
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.