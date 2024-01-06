Saturday's game features the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-8) and the Montana State Bobcats (6-8) clashing at Frost Arena (on January 6) at 5:15 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-68 victory for South Dakota State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

South Dakota State vs. Montana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Frost Arena

South Dakota State vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 76, Montana State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota State vs. Montana State

Computer Predicted Spread: South Dakota State (-7.5)

South Dakota State (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

South Dakota State is 6-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Montana State's 3-8-0 ATS record. Both the Jackrabbits and the Bobcats are 6-5-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. Over the past 10 games, South Dakota State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Montana State has gone 2-8 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

South Dakota State Performance Insights

The Jackrabbits are outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game with a +58 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.9 points per game (190th in college basketball) and give up 71.1 per contest (172nd in college basketball).

South Dakota State grabs 36.8 rebounds per game (165th in college basketball) compared to the 36.2 of its opponents.

South Dakota State makes 8.9 three-pointers per game (67th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 9.5 on average.

The Jackrabbits score 96.1 points per 100 possessions (158th in college basketball), while giving up 91.1 points per 100 possessions (207th in college basketball).

South Dakota State forces 11.5 turnovers per game (227th in college basketball) while committing 11.3 (139th in college basketball play).

