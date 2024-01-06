For bracketology analysis around South Dakota State and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How South Dakota State ranks

Record Summit Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 1-0 NR NR 64

South Dakota State's best wins

When South Dakota State beat the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, who are ranked No. 129 in the RPI, on January 3 by a score of 110-102, it was its signature win of the year so far. That signature win against Northern Arizona featured a team-best 14 points from Madison Mathiowetz. Paige Meyer, with 12 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

78-59 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 144/RPI) on December 9

61-53 at home over Montana State (No. 148/RPI) on January 6

55-42 at home over Arkansas State (No. 239/RPI) on November 6

55-38 on the road over UT Martin (No. 263/RPI) on November 18

74-53 on the road over North Dakota (No. 287/RPI) on December 31

South Dakota State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, South Dakota State has four losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, South Dakota State is facing the 33rd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Jackrabbits have 10 games left against teams over .500. They have 11 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

SDSU's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

South Dakota State's next game

Matchup: South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. Saint Thomas Tommies

South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. Saint Thomas Tommies Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

