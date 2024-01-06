How to Watch South Dakota vs. Montana on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Montana Grizzlies (9-5) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the South Dakota Coyotes (8-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.
South Dakota vs. Montana Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Dakota Stats Insights
- This season, South Dakota has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Coyotes are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Grizzlies sit at 255th.
- The Coyotes score an average of 77.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 72.0 the Grizzlies give up.
- When it scores more than 72.0 points, South Dakota is 7-4.
South Dakota Home & Away Comparison
- At home, South Dakota scores 77.6 points per game. Away, it averages 70.8.
- The Coyotes give up 66.1 points per game at home, and 82.0 away.
- South Dakota knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (7.0). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than on the road (38.2%).
South Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ North Dakota State
|W 75-66
|Scheels Center
|12/31/2023
|Omaha
|L 67-51
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|1/3/2024
|Eastern Washington
|L 93-79
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Oral Roberts
|-
|Mabee Center
|1/18/2024
|St. Thomas
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
