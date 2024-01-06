The Montana Grizzlies (9-5) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the South Dakota Coyotes (8-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

South Dakota vs. Montana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

TV: ESPN+

South Dakota Stats Insights

This season, South Dakota has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Coyotes are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Grizzlies sit at 255th.

The Coyotes score an average of 77.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 72.0 the Grizzlies give up.

When it scores more than 72.0 points, South Dakota is 7-4.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

At home, South Dakota scores 77.6 points per game. Away, it averages 70.8.

The Coyotes give up 66.1 points per game at home, and 82.0 away.

South Dakota knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (7.0). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than on the road (38.2%).

