Saturday's game between the South Dakota Coyotes (11-5) and Idaho State Bengals (4-8) at Sanford Coyote Sports Center has a projected final score of 69-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Dakota, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Coyotes are coming off of a 74-61 loss to Montana in their last outing on Wednesday.

South Dakota vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

South Dakota vs. Idaho State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 69, Idaho State 59

South Dakota Schedule Analysis

On November 18 versus the DePaul Blue Demons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 86) in our computer rankings, the Coyotes captured their best win of the season, an 83-71 victory at a neutral site.

South Dakota has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

South Dakota 2023-24 Best Wins

83-71 over DePaul (No. 86) on November 18

84-65 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 179) on November 29

78-73 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 194) on December 3

80-74 on the road over UT Martin (No. 218) on December 16

72-59 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 222) on November 14

South Dakota Leaders

Grace Larkins: 16.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 49.0 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (24-for-62)

16.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 49.0 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (24-for-62) Tori Deperry: 9.8 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

9.8 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Kendall Holmes: 10.6 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (30-for-83)

10.6 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (30-for-83) Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.7 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48)

5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.7 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48) Alexi Hempe: 6.4 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (19-for-57)

South Dakota Performance Insights

The Coyotes' +176 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.8 points per game (72nd in college basketball) while giving up 63.8 per contest (175th in college basketball).

The Coyotes post 83.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 70.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 13.5 points per contest.

In 2023-24, South Dakota is allowing 56.1 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 74.6.

In their last 10 games, the Coyotes have been scoring 79.7 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 74.8 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 season.

