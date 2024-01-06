Mikko Rantanen will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Colorado Avalanche meet the Florida Panthers at Ball Arena. If you'd like to wager on Rantanen's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

1.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

Rantanen's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:58 per game on the ice, is +4.

Rantanen has a goal in 17 games this year out of 39 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Rantanen has a point in 27 of 39 games this year, with multiple points in 14 of them.

In 20 of 39 games this year, Rantanen has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Rantanen hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 59.8% chance of Rantanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 94 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 39 Games 2 48 Points 4 20 Goals 1 28 Assists 3

