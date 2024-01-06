Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

Rantanen stats and insights

In 17 of 39 games this season, Rantanen has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.

Rantanen has picked up eight goals and 15 assists on the power play.

Rantanen's shooting percentage is 14.9%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 94 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Rantanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Stars 1 1 0 28:29 Away W 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Islanders 2 0 2 24:23 Home W 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 24:49 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 25:21 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 24:13 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:38 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 2 2 0 22:57 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:24 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:52 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 1 0 1 25:42 Away L 6-2

Avalanche vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

