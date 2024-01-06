Will Fredrik Olofsson Score a Goal Against the Panthers on January 6?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers is slated for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Fredrik Olofsson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Olofsson stats and insights
- In three of 37 games this season, Olofsson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
- Olofsson has no points on the power play.
- Olofsson averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 94 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.
Olofsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:32
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|1/2/2024
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:58
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/31/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|5:09
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|7:51
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|8:12
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:04
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|8:52
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:21
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:43
|Away
|L 6-2
Avalanche vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
