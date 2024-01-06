Devon Toews and the Colorado Avalanche will play the Florida Panthers at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Looking to wager on Toews' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Devon Toews vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Toews Season Stats Insights

Toews' plus-minus this season, in 24:12 per game on the ice, is +11.

Toews has a goal in six of 39 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Toews has a point in 21 games this season (out of 39), including multiple points three times.

Toews has an assist in 16 of 39 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Toews hits the over on his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Toews going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Toews Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 94 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 39 Games 2 24 Points 1 6 Goals 1 18 Assists 0

