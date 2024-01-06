The Colorado Avalanche (25-11-3), winners of seven home games in a row, host the Florida Panthers (24-12-2) at Ball Arena on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL.

Avalanche vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-135) Panthers (+115) 6 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have a 23-12 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Colorado has a 21-11 record (winning 65.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Avalanche a 57.4% chance to win.

Colorado and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 24 of 39 games this season.

Avalanche vs Panthers Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Panthers Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 143 (1st) Goals 115 (20th) 118 (15th) Goals Allowed 94 (3rd) 36 (3rd) Power Play Goals 27 (13th) 23 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (6th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Colorado is 4-5-0 against the spread, and 7-2-1 overall, in its last 10 games.

Six of Colorado's past 10 contests went over.

The Avalanche and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is 0.7 higher than their season-long average.

The Avalanche rank first in the league with 143 total goals this season, averaging 3.7 per game.

The Avalanche rank 15th in total goals against, conceding 3.0 goals per game (118 total) in NHL action.

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +25.

