Entering a game against the Florida Panthers (24-12-2), the Colorado Avalanche (25-11-3) will be keeping their eye on five players on the injury report. The game starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 at Ball Arena.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee
Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Neck
Bowen Byram D Out Lower Body
Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles
Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Aleksander Barkov Jr. C Questionable Upper Body
Evan Rodrigues C Questionable Lower Body
Nick Cousins C Out Concussion Protocol

Avalanche vs. Panthers Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Arena: Ball Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

  • Colorado leads the NHL with 143 total goals (3.7 per game).
  • Their goal differential (+25) makes them fourth-best in the league.

Panthers Season Insights

  • The Panthers have 115 goals this season (3.0 per game), 20th in the NHL.
  • Florida has one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 94 total goals (only 2.5 per game), third in the NHL.
  • Their +21 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

Avalanche vs. Panthers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Avalanche (-135) Panthers (+115) 6

