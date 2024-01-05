The Orlando Magic (19-15) will visit the Denver Nuggets (25-11) after losing three straight road games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs Magic Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Magic allow to opponents.

Denver is 20-3 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Magic are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 10th.

The 115.6 points per game the Nuggets score are only 3.8 more points than the Magic give up (111.8).

Denver is 18-3 when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have played better when playing at home this season, averaging 119.9 points per game, compared to 111.6 per game away from home.

In 2023-24, Denver is ceding 109.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 110.7.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Nuggets have performed better when playing at home this year, making 13.2 treys per game with a 39.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.9 threes per game and a 36% three-point percentage away from home.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Injuries