How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Orlando Magic (19-15) will visit the Denver Nuggets (25-11) after losing three straight road games.
Nuggets vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets vs Magic Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Magic Prediction
|Nuggets vs Magic Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Magic Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Magic allow to opponents.
- Denver is 20-3 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Magic are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 10th.
- The 115.6 points per game the Nuggets score are only 3.8 more points than the Magic give up (111.8).
- Denver is 18-3 when scoring more than 111.8 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Nuggets have played better when playing at home this season, averaging 119.9 points per game, compared to 111.6 per game away from home.
- In 2023-24, Denver is ceding 109.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 110.7.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Nuggets have performed better when playing at home this year, making 13.2 treys per game with a 39.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.9 threes per game and a 36% three-point percentage away from home.
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
