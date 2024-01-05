The Denver Nuggets (25-11) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Orlando Magic (19-15) on Friday, January 5 at Ball Arena, with the opening tip at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Nuggets won on Thursday 130-127 over the Warriors. Nikola Jokic recorded 34 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Magic Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Joe Ingles: Out (Ankle), Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee), Franz Wagner: Out (Ankle), Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring), Gary Harris: Out (Calf), Wendell Carter Jr.: Questionable (Knee)

Nuggets vs. Magic Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -9.5 224.5

