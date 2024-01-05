The Orlando Magic (19-15) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (25-11) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Ball Arena as big, 10.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSFL.

Nuggets vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSFL

ALT and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Magic 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 10.5)

Magic (+ 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-7.0)

Nuggets (-7.0) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.1

The Magic (23-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 23.2% more often than the Nuggets (16-20-0) this year.

Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 41.7% of the time this season (15 out of 36). That's less often than Orlando and its opponents have (16 out of 34).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 23-9, while the Magic are 9-13 as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets have been lifted by their defense, as they rank third-best in the NBA by surrendering just 110.3 points per game. They rank 13th in the league in points scored (115.6 per contest).

With 44.4 rebounds per game, Denver ranks 10th in the NBA. It surrenders 42.8 rebounds per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

With 29.6 assists per game, the Nuggets rank second-best in the league in the category.

Denver ranks top-five this season in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.4 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 25th with 11.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Nuggets are sinking 12 treys per game (21st-ranked in league). They have a 37.7% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from beyond the arc.

