Nikola Jokic leads the Denver Nuggets (25-11) into a home matchup with Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic (19-15) at Ball Arena on Friday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Magic Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and BSFL

ALT and BSFL Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nikola Jokic vs. Paolo Banchero Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Jokic Paolo Banchero Total Fantasy Pts 1942.2 1285 Fantasy Pts Per Game 55.5 37.8 Fantasy Rank 3 29

Nikola Jokic vs. Paolo Banchero Insights

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Jokic posts 26 points, 12.2 boards and 9.1 assists per contest, making 56.5% of shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game with a +191 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.6 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 110.3 per contest (third in the league).

Denver ranks 10th in the league at 44.4 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 more than the 42.8 its opponents average.

The Nuggets make 12 three-pointers per game (21st in the league), while their opponents have made 11.3 on average.

Denver and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Nuggets commit 11.4 per game (first in the league) and force 11.9 (25th in NBA play).

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Banchero averages 22.4 points, 7.1 boards and 4.7 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Magic's +61 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.6 points per game (20th in NBA) while allowing 111.8 per outing (seventh in league).

Orlando records 43.5 rebounds per game (18th in league) while allowing 41.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.2 boards per game.

The Magic connect on 10.5 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (28th in NBA), compared to the 12 per outing their opponents make, shooting 36.3% from deep.

Orlando has committed 14.4 turnovers per game (25th in NBA) while forcing 14.9 (second in league).

Nikola Jokic vs. Paolo Banchero Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Jokic Paolo Banchero Plus/Minus Per Game 9 -1.1 Usage Percentage 30% 29.1% True Shooting Pct 63.9% 55.3% Total Rebound Pct 20.1% 11.6% Assist Pct 43.6% 21.9%

