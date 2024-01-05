The Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. included, face off versus the Orlando Magic on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

Porter, in his last game, had eight points in a 130-127 win over the Warriors.

With prop bets in place for Porter, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.1 14.6 Rebounds 6.5 7.4 6.2 Assists -- 1.4 1.0 PRA -- 24.9 21.8 PR -- 23.5 20.8 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.9



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Magic

Porter is responsible for attempting 14.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.1 per game.

He's made 2.8 threes per game, or 23.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets average the fifth-most possessions per game with 99.8. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 103 possessions per contest.

Giving up 111.8 points per game, the Magic are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Magic are fourth in the league, allowing 41.3 rebounds per game.

Allowing 23.6 assists per game, the Magic are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic have conceded 12 makes per contest, ninth in the NBA.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 31 25 2 0 5 0 1

