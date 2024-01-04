Spink County, SD High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:43 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Spink County, South Dakota today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Spink County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Redfield High School at Britton-Hecla High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Britton, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.