Will Samuel Girard Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 4?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Samuel Girard a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Samuel Girard score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Girard stats and insights
- In one of 17 games this season, Girard scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Girard has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 4.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Girard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:58
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/31/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|20:52
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|22:22
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|23:19
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:33
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:45
|Away
|L 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.