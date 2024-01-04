For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ross Colton a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Colton stats and insights

In eight of 36 games this season, Colton has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

Colton has scored one goal on the power play.

Colton averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.9%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Colton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 11:16 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 15:17 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 13:47 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:09 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:33 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 11:28 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-2

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

