The Denver Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Thursday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and others in this contest.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -120) 12.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: +112) 0.5 (Over: -147)

Jokic's 25.7 points per game average is 0.2 points more than Thursday's over/under.

He has averaged 12.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (12.5).

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has connected on 1.1 three pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 16.3 points per game this season, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Thursday.

His per-game rebounding average of 7.5 is 1.0 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (6.5).

He drains 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet total on Thursday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -164)

The 14.5-point prop total for Aaron Gordon on Thursday is 1.1 higher than his season scoring average, which is 13.4.

His rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (6.5).

Gordon averages 3.3 assists, 0.8 more than his over/under for Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -159) 4.5 (Over: -108)

Thursday's prop bet for Curry is 27.5 points, 0.1 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average of 4.4 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

Curry's assist average -- 4.6 -- is higher than Thursday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Curry averages 4.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Thursday.

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: -156)

Thursday's over/under for Klay Thompson is 15.5 points. That is 1.2 fewer than his season average of 16.7.

He has averaged 3.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (2.5).

Thompson has knocked down 3.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

