The Denver Nuggets' (24-11) injury report has just one player listed heading into their Thursday, January 4 matchup with the Golden State Warriors (16-17) at Chase Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets' most recent outing on Monday ended in a 111-93 victory over the Hornets. In the Nuggets' win, Jamal Murray led the team with 25 points (adding three rebounds and seven assists).

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II: Questionable (Hamstring)

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

