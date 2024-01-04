The NBA slate on Thursday will see Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (24-11) visiting the Golden State Warriors (16-17) at Chase Center, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Arena: Chase Center

Nikola Jokic vs. Stephen Curry Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Jokic Stephen Curry Total Fantasy Pts 1880.4 1210 Fantasy Pts Per Game 55.3 39 Fantasy Rank 3 25

Nikola Jokic vs. Stephen Curry Insights

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Jokic's numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 9.1 assists and 12.3 boards per contest, shooting 55.9% from the field and 33.3% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game (scoring 115.1 points per game to rank 15th in the league while allowing 109.8 per contest to rank third in the NBA) and have a +188 scoring differential overall.

Denver is ninth in the league at 44.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 more than the 43 its opponents average.

The Nuggets knock down 12.1 three-pointers per game (21st in the league), while their opponents have made 11.2 on average.

Denver and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Nuggets commit 11.5 per game (first in the league) and force 12 (25th in NBA action).

Stephen Curry & the Warriors

Stephen Curry gets the Warriors 27.6 points, 4.4 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Warriors put up 116.9 points per game (10th in league) while allowing 116.3 per contest (20th in NBA). They have a +21 scoring differential.

Golden State grabs 46.9 rebounds per game (second in league) while conceding 43.1 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.8 boards per game.

The Warriors hit 2.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 14.8 (fourth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.5.

Golden State loses the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 14.5 (25th in league) while its opponents average 12.2.

Nikola Jokic vs. Stephen Curry Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Jokic Stephen Curry Plus/Minus Per Game 9.2 -1 Usage Percentage 30.1% 31% True Shooting Pct 63.2% 63.8% Total Rebound Pct 20.2% 7% Assist Pct 43.7% 22.6%

