The Colorado Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen included, will play the Dallas Stars on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Rantanen available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Rantanen has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 22:49 on the ice per game.

Rantanen has a goal in 16 games this season out of 38 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 26 of 38 games this season, Rantanen has registered a point, and 14 of those games included multiple points.

Rantanen has an assist in 20 of 38 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.

The implied probability that Rantanen goes over his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

Rantanen has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 110 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+19) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 38 Games 5 47 Points 8 19 Goals 2 28 Assists 6

