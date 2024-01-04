Michael Porter Jr.'s Denver Nuggets match up versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game, a 111-93 win versus the Hornets, Porter had 22 points and eight rebounds.

With prop bets available for Porter, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.3 14.7 Rebounds 6.5 7.5 6.4 Assists -- 1.5 1.1 PRA -- 25.3 22.2 PR -- 23.8 21.1 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.8



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Warriors

Porter is responsible for taking 14.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.3 per game.

Porter is averaging 7.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 22.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Porter's Nuggets average 100.0 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's slowest with 102.7 possessions per contest.

The Warriors concede 116.3 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 43.1 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Warriors are seventh in the NBA, giving up 25.0 per game.

Conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/25/2023 40 19 10 1 3 4 0 11/8/2023 37 17 8 2 3 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.