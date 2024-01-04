For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Drouin a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Drouin stats and insights

  • In six of 36 games this season, Drouin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (two shots).
  • On the power play, Drouin has accumulated two goals and four assists.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Stars are conceding 110 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Drouin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Islanders 2 1 1 21:38 Home W 5-4 OT
12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:52 Home W 3-1
12/29/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:56 Away W 2-1
12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:18 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:40 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 1 0 1 15:11 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:27 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 18:18 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:27 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 14:00 Home W 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.