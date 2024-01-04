The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the Dallas Stars is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Joel Kiviranta find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Kiviranta stats and insights

In two of 23 games this season, Kiviranta has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.

Kiviranta has no points on the power play.

Kiviranta averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are conceding 110 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Kiviranta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 8:29 Home W 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 4:56 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:28 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:06 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:28 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:10 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:59 Away L 6-2 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:55 Home L 5-2

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

