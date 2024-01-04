If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Fall River County, South Dakota, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fall River County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bennett County High School at Hot Springs High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on January 4

6:00 PM MT on January 4 Location: Hot Springs, SD

Hot Springs, SD How to Stream: Watch Here

Edgemont School at Crawford High School