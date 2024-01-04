Should you bet on Andrew Cogliano to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Cogliano stats and insights

Cogliano has scored in three of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Stars this season in one game (one shot).

Cogliano has zero points on the power play.

Cogliano's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 110 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Cogliano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 10:26 Home W 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:51 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:02 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:55 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:20 Home W 4-1 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 11:52 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:44 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 9:59 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:52 Home L 5-2

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

