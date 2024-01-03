How to Watch the South Dakota vs. Montana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The South Dakota Coyotes (11-4) aim to continue a three-game road winning streak at the Montana Grizzlies (8-3) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 9:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
South Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Summit Games
South Dakota vs. Montana Scoring Comparison
- The Coyotes score an average of 75.7 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 66.2 the Grizzlies give up.
- When it scores more than 66.2 points, South Dakota is 11-1.
- Montana is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 75.7 points.
- The Grizzlies average 10.9 more points per game (74.0) than the Coyotes give up (63.1).
- When Montana puts up more than 63.1 points, it is 8-2.
- South Dakota is 10-2 when allowing fewer than 74.0 points.
- The Grizzlies are making 44.8% of their shots from the field, 6.7% higher than the Coyotes concede to opponents (38.1%).
- The Coyotes make 45.5% of their shots from the field, just 2.5% more than the Grizzlies' defensive field-goal percentage.
South Dakota Leaders
- Grace Larkins: 17.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)
- Tori Deperry: 10.1 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Kendall Holmes: 10.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (26-for-75)
- Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 5.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)
- Alexi Hempe: 6.5 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (18-for-53)
South Dakota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Bradley
|W 68-47
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/29/2023
|North Dakota State
|L 84-69
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Omaha
|W 77-71
|Baxter Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|1/6/2024
|Idaho State
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|1/11/2024
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
