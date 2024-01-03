The South Dakota Coyotes (11-4) aim to continue a three-game road winning streak at the Montana Grizzlies (8-3) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 9:00 PM ET.

South Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
  • TV: ESPN+
South Dakota vs. Montana Scoring Comparison

  • The Coyotes score an average of 75.7 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 66.2 the Grizzlies give up.
  • When it scores more than 66.2 points, South Dakota is 11-1.
  • Montana is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 75.7 points.
  • The Grizzlies average 10.9 more points per game (74.0) than the Coyotes give up (63.1).
  • When Montana puts up more than 63.1 points, it is 8-2.
  • South Dakota is 10-2 when allowing fewer than 74.0 points.
  • The Grizzlies are making 44.8% of their shots from the field, 6.7% higher than the Coyotes concede to opponents (38.1%).
  • The Coyotes make 45.5% of their shots from the field, just 2.5% more than the Grizzlies' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Dakota Leaders

  • Grace Larkins: 17.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)
  • Tori Deperry: 10.1 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
  • Kendall Holmes: 10.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (26-for-75)
  • Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 5.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)
  • Alexi Hempe: 6.5 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (18-for-53)

South Dakota Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Bradley W 68-47 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
12/29/2023 North Dakota State L 84-69 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
12/31/2023 @ Omaha W 77-71 Baxter Arena
1/3/2024 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena
1/6/2024 Idaho State - Sanford Coyote Sports Center
1/11/2024 Oral Roberts - Sanford Coyote Sports Center

