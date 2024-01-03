The Weber State Wildcats (9-4) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Dee Events Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Dakota State vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah TV: ESPN+

South Dakota State Stats Insights

The Jackrabbits have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

South Dakota State has compiled a 7-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Jackrabbits rank 234th.

The Jackrabbits' 75.1 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 59.8 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

South Dakota State has put together a 7-7 record in games it scores more than 59.8 points.

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Dakota State scored 78.5 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 away.

The Jackrabbits gave up fewer points at home (68.3 per game) than on the road (71.9) last season.

Beyond the arc, South Dakota State made fewer trifectas away (6.3 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.6%) than at home (40.6%) too.

