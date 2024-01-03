How to Watch South Dakota State vs. Weber State on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Weber State Wildcats (9-4) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Dee Events Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Dakota State vs. Weber State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
South Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Jackrabbits have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- South Dakota State has compiled a 7-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Jackrabbits rank 234th.
- The Jackrabbits' 75.1 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 59.8 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- South Dakota State has put together a 7-7 record in games it scores more than 59.8 points.
South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- South Dakota State scored 78.5 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 away.
- The Jackrabbits gave up fewer points at home (68.3 per game) than on the road (71.9) last season.
- Beyond the arc, South Dakota State made fewer trifectas away (6.3 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.6%) than at home (40.6%) too.
South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Wyoming
|L 78-65
|Don Haskins Center
|12/21/2023
|Norfolk State
|L 84-65
|Don Haskins Center
|12/31/2023
|North Dakota
|W 80-61
|Frost Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Weber State
|-
|Dee Events Center
|1/6/2024
|Montana State
|-
|Frost Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ St. Thomas
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
