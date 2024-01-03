The Weber State Wildcats (9-4) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-7) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Dee Events Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Dakota State vs. Weber State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota State Stats Insights

  • The Jackrabbits have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • South Dakota State has compiled a 7-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Jackrabbits rank 234th.
  • The Jackrabbits' 75.1 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 59.8 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • South Dakota State has put together a 7-7 record in games it scores more than 59.8 points.

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • South Dakota State scored 78.5 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 away.
  • The Jackrabbits gave up fewer points at home (68.3 per game) than on the road (71.9) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, South Dakota State made fewer trifectas away (6.3 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.6%) than at home (40.6%) too.

South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Wyoming L 78-65 Don Haskins Center
12/21/2023 Norfolk State L 84-65 Don Haskins Center
12/31/2023 North Dakota W 80-61 Frost Arena
1/3/2024 @ Weber State - Dee Events Center
1/6/2024 Montana State - Frost Arena
1/11/2024 @ St. Thomas - Schoenecker Arena

